Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5781.5, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25806.35. The Sensex is at 84242.43, down 0.28%.Britannia Industries Ltd has eased around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55243.5, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.