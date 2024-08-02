Delhivery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 54.36 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 2172.30 croreNet profit of Delhivery reported to Rs 54.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 89.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2172.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1929.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2172.301929.78 13 OPM %4.41-0.67 -PBDT177.5375.17 136 PBT58.11-92.17 LP NP54.36-89.48 LP
