Large currency speculators increased net short position in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 57072 contracts in the data reported through February 24, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 14668 net short contracts.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

