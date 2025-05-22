BSE drops as SEBI mulls Tuesday expiry for NSE contracts

Shares of BSE tumbled 3.97% to Rs 7,015 after the media reported that India's market regulator, SEBI, is likely to approve Tuesday as the new expiry day for National Stock Exchange (NSE) contracts.

The media reports suggested that SEBI may soon issue a circular formalising the expiry days for index derivatives across stock exchanges. According to the reports, NSE has submitted a proposal requesting Tuesday as its new expiry day.

As things stand, BSEs futures and options contracts expire on Tuesdays, while NSE contracts typically expire on Thursdays. SEBI's March 2025 consultation paper floated the idea of assigning specific days, Tuesday and Thursday, for different exchanges to prevent overlap and streamline trading operations.

If SEBI formally clears NSE's request to shift expiries to Tuesday, it could blur the competitive edge currently enjoyed by BSE's Tuesday contracts, possibly explaining the sharp dip in its stock.

BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in multiple asset classes including, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, SME, startups and debt instruments. Its consolidated net profit surged 361.9% to Rs 494.42 crore while revenue from operations jumped 74.94% to Rs 846.64 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

