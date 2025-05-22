Deepak Fertilisers records over 21% YoY growth in Q4 PAT to Rs 278 crore

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation reported 21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 278 crore on a 28% increase in operating revenue to Rs 2,667 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA improved by 10% to Rs 480 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 438 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBITDA margin fell by 299 basis points year-over-year (YoY) to 18% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 320 crore, up by 8% from Rs 296.36 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, Deepak Fertilisers has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 945 crore (up 102% YoY) and operating revenue of Rs 10,274 crore (up 18% YoY).

The company said that in the CNB business, bulk fertilizers manufactured sales volume in Q4 surged by 68% YoY, driven by increased adoption of its innovative crop focus nutrient solution. During FY25, the company achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 1 million MT in bulk fertilizer sales and liquidation for the first time.

In the TAN business, the companys speciality product, LDAN, saw an impressive 11% YoY growth in sales volume in Q4 FY25, and a notable 15% YoY increase for the entire fiscal year.

Despite capex spent of Rs 655 crore in FY25, net debt reduced from Rs 3,426 crore to Rs 3,305 crore based on healthy cash generation. Net debt to EBIDTA reduced from 2.66x to 1.72x on YoY basis.

S.C. Mehta, chairman and managing director of DFPCL, stated: This year has been challenging yet transformative, marked by strategic actions that boosted growth across all product segments.

Our shift from a commodity focus to a specialty and solutions-led company is well underway. Specialty products now comprise 22% of our total operating revenue, up from 17% in FY24, with a 51% YoY growth. Crop-focused fertilizers constitute 30% of our portfolio, reaffirming our commitment to delivering differentiated, customer-first solutions.

FY 202526 is poised to be a pivotal yearone that will prepare us for a major operational leap, with key capacity expansions nearing completion by H2 FY26. These expansions will elevate us as one of the global leader in Technical Ammonium Nitrate and Building Block Nitric Acid.

To ensure financial robustness, we raised ₹800 crore via CCDs in our subsidiary, DMSL, strengthening our balance sheet and addressing near-term funding needs while maintaining a prudent debt ratio.

With an above-average monsoon forecast, we expect robust Kharif season demand for crop-specific solutions. Mining Chemicals growth from FY25 is likely to continue into FY26, driven by increasing power demand and infrastructure investments.

The health sector is projected to expand, supported by government and private initiatives, boosting our Pharma / Specialty Chemicals portfolio.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) is among the Indias leading manufacturers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers. With a strong presence in technical ammonium nitrate (mining chemicals), industrial chemicals and crop nutrition (fertilisers), the company supports critical sectors of the economy such as infrastructure, mining, chemicals, pharmaceutical and agriculture.

The scrip had declined 2.25% to end at Rs 1338 on the BSE.

