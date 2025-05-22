Nifty May futures trade at premium

India VIX slides 1.65% to 17.26

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,665.10, a premium of 55.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,609.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 jumped 203.75 points or 0.82% to 24,609.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, down 1.65% to 17.26.

IndusInd Bank, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News