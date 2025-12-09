Volumes soar at JSW Energy Ltd counter

JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 153.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 93.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 December 2025.
JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 153.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 93.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.33% to Rs.452.10. Volumes stood at 80843 shares in the last session.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd clocked volume of 59428 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3711 shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.1,613.60. Volumes stood at 3380 shares in the last session.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd registered volume of 52126 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7046 shares. The stock slipped 3.85% to Rs.412.50. Volumes stood at 14535 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 52602 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11326 shares. The stock slipped 0.82% to Rs.989.30. Volumes stood at 8095 shares in the last session.
Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 5177 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1137 shares. The stock lost 0.90% to Rs.5,408.30. Volumes stood at 1858 shares in the last session.
