UFO Moviez rallies after arm enters cinema tech tie-up

UFO Moviez India rose 2.41% after its subsidiary Scrabble Entertainment DMCC entered a strategic tie-up with Shenzhen Timewaying to enhance cinema experiences across the Middle East, India, and SAARC markets.

Under the partnership, Scrabble will exclusively promote, distribute, and deploy Timewayings HeyLED cinema solutions across the region. The collaboration leverages Timewayings DCI-certified HDR LED technology and Scrabbles established industry presence. Timewaying operates Chinas largest Freedeo 3D cinema platform, while Scrabble, founded in 2011, is a leading digital cinema and content services provider across the Middle East and Africa.

Pruthu Shah, CEO of Scrabble, said, LED screens with HDR are going to be a game changer for cinema viewing, and we are expecting significant demand from top-end exhibitors.

Andrew Chan, founder and CEO of Timewaying, said, We are extremely excited to join hands with Scrabble as our strategic partner for the Middle East, India, and SAARC regions, and we are confident of a quick rollout. This partnership unlocks new markets and strong growth opportunities for both organizations. UFO Moviez India is Indias largest in-cinema advertising platform. As of 30 September 2025, UFOs global network, along with subsidiaries and associates, spans 3,598 screens. UFO has created a pan-India, in-cinema advertising platform with generally long-term advertising rights to 3,795 screens. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 110.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.