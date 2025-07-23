BSE SME Monika Alcobev rises on debut

Shares of Monika Alcobev were trading at Rs 289 on the BSE, a premium of 1.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 286.

The scrip was listed at Rs 288, a premium of 0.7% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 289.95 and a low of Rs 274.10. About 20 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Monika Alcobev was subscribed 3.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 July 2025 and it closed on 18 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 271 to 286 per share.

The IPO comprised 57,91,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 47,91,200 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company, prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company from banks/financial institutions and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the Monika Alcobev on 15 July 2025, raised Rs 46.05 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 16.10 lakh shares at Rs 286 per share to 14 anchor investors. Monika Alcobev is a leading player in the imported liquor sector, offering a diverse portfolio of premium and luxury alcoholic beverages. The company specializes in importing, sales, distribution, and marketing for luxury spirits, wines, and liqueurs throughout India and the Indian Subcontinent, including travel retail duty-free shops. It provides a complete supply chain solution through its robust distribution network.