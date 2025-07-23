Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
KIOCL Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2025.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd surged 12.87% to Rs 186.4 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96980 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd soared 9.82% to Rs 341.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12905 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd spiked 6.11% to Rs 1358.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45903 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd exploded 5.61% to Rs 584.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd rose 4.32% to Rs 197.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

