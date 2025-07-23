Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q1; clocks EBITDA margin of 20%

Aurionpro Solutions has reported 14% increase in net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 29% rise in revenue to Rs 337 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

As compared with Q4 FY25, the PAT is higher by 0.3% and revenue has risen by 3%.

EBITDA for the period under review was Rs 68 crore, up 23% YoY and up 3% QoQ. EBITDA margin for June25 quarter stood at 20%.

During the quarter, Aurionpro signed a multi-million-dollar deal with leading African bank for its digital banking platform, marking its first major win in MEA region and expanding its global footprint.

The company also won a $2.5 million deal with a top Sri Lankan bank for its iCashpro platform, marking its second major win in the country within a year and strengthening its regional presence. Aurionpro secured a key Automated Fare Collection (AFC) deal with RABA in California, marking its entry into the U.S. transit market and further strengthening its global presence. It also bagged a major project to deploy EMV open-loop automated fare collection across 250 buses in Egypt, strengthening its transit presence in the Middle East. Ashish Rai, Group CEO, said: We are pleased to start FY26 with another quarter of strong and consistent growth, in line with our guided trajectory.

Consolidated revenue grew by 29% year-on-year, and we continued the momentum on stepping up product R&D while maintaining our industry-leading profit margins within the guided ranges. The quarter saw a healthy addition to our order book, which now exceeds ₹1,460 crores, with strong contributions from the banking and transit segments. During the quarter, we added 16 new clients, a record for Q1 which is seasonally a slow quarter for sales, further reinforcing our strong market traction." Aurionpro Solutions provides advanced technology solutions to global clients. It focuses on sectors such as banking, mobility, payments, insurance, transit, data center services, and government sectors.