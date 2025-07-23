Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 328.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 279.15% to Rs 29.27 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 328.09% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 279.15% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.277.7296.3125.6528.192.8328.182.3135.368.26

