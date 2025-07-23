Artson drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 63% QoQ to Rs 0.22 crore

Artson declined 1.62% to Rs 182.25 after the company's standalone net profit dropped 63.33% to Rs 0.22 crore on a 12.72% decline in revenue to Rs 44.74 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 79.18% year on year to Rs 44.74 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 0.47 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.69 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses surged 72.2% YoY to Rs 44.29 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 12.66 (up 109.26% YoY), project execution expenses were at Rs 17.80 crore (up 79.62% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 4.84 (up 18.34% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 2.31 crore (down 8.33% YoY) during the period under review. Artson (formerly known as Artson Engineering) is a design, engineering, procurement, and construction company in the oil, gas, and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialized in tankages, piping, and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.