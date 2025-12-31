BSE SME Nanta Tech tunes into Dalal Street with a confident debut

Nanta Tech traded at Rs 245.70 on the BSE, a premium of 11.68% compared with the issue price of Rs 220.

The scrip was listed at Rs 234, a premium of 6.36% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 245.70 and a low of Rs 234. About 8.31 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Nanta Tech's IPO was subscribed 6 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 December 2025 and it closed on 26 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 14,46,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements of the company towards setting up an experience center cum product display area, funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Nanta Tech on 22 December 2025, raised Rs 7.92 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.60 lakh shares at Rs 220 each to 3 anchor investors. Nanta Tech provides end-to-end audio-visual integration solutions, along with AV product distribution, service robots, and software services. It delivers customised system design, integration, management, and on-site support to clients across corporates, education, hospitality, and manufacturing, helping drive digital transformation across industries. As of 30 September 2025, the company employed 23 permanent employees across various levels of the organization.