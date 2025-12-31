HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Globus Spirits Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2025.

HEG Ltd surged 10.49% to Rs 663.8 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80470 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd soared 10.09% to Rs 1082. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2344 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd spiked 8.87% to Rs 639.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48186 shares in the past one month. Zydus Wellness Ltd spurt 8.74% to Rs 460.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28326 shares in the past one month. HFCL Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 68.63. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 149.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.15 lakh shares in the past one month.