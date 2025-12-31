BSE SME Admach Systems wobbles on debut before stabilising

Admach Systems traded at Rs 200.75 on the BSE, a discount of 16% compared with the issue price of Rs 239.

The scrip was listed at Rs 191.20, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 200.75 and a low of Rs 191.20. About 9.29 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Admach Systems' IPO was subscribed 3.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 December 2025 and it closed on 26 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 17,82,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements of company towards purchase of new machinery & installation cost thereon, funding working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Admach Systems Polymers on 22 December 2025, raised Rs 5.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.10 lakh shares at Rs 239 per share to 4 anchor investors. Admach Systems designs, manufactures, and supplies customized special-purpose machines and automation systems for the steel, automobile, food, tooling, and engineering industries. With a production capacity of 100 units per year and 100% utilization in FY 202425, the company offers solutions like Black Bar handling, Bar Chamfering and Straightening, Bright Bar processing, Grinding, and Super Finishing. Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Admach Systems delivers innovative, efficient, and high-quality engineering solutions to clients in India and abroad. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 58 full-time employees.