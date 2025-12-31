Shakti Pumps India rises after bagging Rs 170-cr order

Shakti Pumps India rose 4.11% to Rs 729.40 after the company announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 170.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of 4,840 stand-alone off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) across the state of Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme. The total value of the order for the 4,840 pumps is approximately Rs 170.25 crore.

The company stated that the order will be executed within 120 days. It also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.