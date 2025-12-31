TRAI releases framework for the sale of foreign service providers' SIM and eSIM cards

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released recommendations on establishing a regulatory framework for the sale of foreign telecom service providers SIM and eSIM cards used in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices meant exclusively for export. This is primarily aimed at unlocking Indias export potential in connected devices while ensuring regulatory clarity, national security, and ease of doing business. The proposed framework introduces a dedicated category called the International M2M SIM Service Authorisation, designed specifically to regulate the sale of foreign telecom service providers SIM and eSIM cards for export-oriented M2M and IoT devices. TRAI has recommended that this authorisation be included under auxiliary service authorisations in its earlier framework dated September 18, 2024, and under miscellaneous service authorisations in the Department of Telecommunications draft rules under Section 3(1)(a) of the Act.

