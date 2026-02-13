BSE SME PAN HR Solution makes a quiet debut, treads water at issue price

PAN HR Solution traded at Rs 78 on the BSE, matching the issue price of Rs 78.

The scrip listed at Rs 78.35, a 0.45% premium to the issue price. The stock was currently down 0.45% to the listing price. The stock touched a high of Rs 80 and a low of Rs 78, with around 6.32 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

PAN HR Solutions' IPO was subscribed 9.51 times. The issue opened for bidding on 6 February 2026 and it closed on 10 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was between Rs 74 to Rs 78 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 18,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3,84,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding for working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, PAN HR Solutions on 5 February 2026, raised Rs 4.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.37 lakh shares at Rs 78 per share to 3 anchor investor. PAN HR Solutions is a B2B service provider offering end-to-end human resource and workforce management solutions across industries. The company provides services spanning manpower recruitment, staffing, payroll processing, facility management, compliance audits and e-commerce logistics support, catering to unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled blue-collar workforce requirements. Positioned as a one-stop HR solutions provider, it manages the entire employee lifecycle from hiring and onboarding to payroll administration and statutory compliance, including EPF, ESIC and professional tax regulations, while also delivering housekeeping, office support and delivery staffing services along with independent compliance audits. As of 30 November 2026, the company had 10,374 employees at different client locations.