Honasa Consumer rises after Q3 PAT climbs 93% YoY

Honasa Consumer gained 1.79% to Rs 304.40 after reporting a strong operational and financial performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a reported basis, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 602 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.2% YoY from Rs 518 crore in Q3 FY25. On a like-for-like basis, revenue came in at Rs 630 crore, marking the companys highest-ever quarterly revenue and reflecting 21.7% YoY growth.

Gross profit rose 13.9% YoY to Rs 412 crore, although gross margin moderated to 68.5% from 70.0% in the year-ago period.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY26, up 92.9% YoY from Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY25. PAT margin improved to 8.3% from 5.0%. Before exceptional items, PAT was reported at Rs 55 crore, nearly doubling year-on-year.

Profit before tax increased 128% YoY to Rs 67 crore, while PBT margin expanded to 11.2% from 5.7%. EBITDA surged 150.7% YoY to Rs 66 crore from Rs 26 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding sharply to 10.9% from 5.0% in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 71 crore, accounting for 11.8% of revenue, compared with 10.0% in the year-ago quarter. Advertisement expenses stood at Rs 186 crore, representing 30.9% of revenue, lower than 34.3% in Q3 FY25. Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) for the quarter stood at 30.2%, indicating steady consumer demand across core categories. Focus categories delivered over 25% growth, while flagship brand Mamaearth returned to double-digit growth, driven by product re-innovation and sharper investments. Younger brands recorded over 25% growth, and The Derma Co. maintained a double-digit EBITDA profile while scaling efficiently.