India's vegetable oil imports jump 20% on year in Jan-26

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has released import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for January, 2026. Imports during the month totalled 1,339,375 tons compared to 1,119,893 tons in January., 2025 i.e. up by 20%. This includes 1,311,847 tons of edible oils and 27,528 tons of non-edible oils. In first quarter of the oil year 2025-26(Nov25-Jan.26), total vegetable oil imports reached 3,960,102 tons, down by 2% from 4,046,423 tons in the same period last year. Edible oil import in January 2026 marginally declined to 13.12 lakh tons from 13.62 lakh tons in December 2025.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

