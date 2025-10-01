Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 490.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.54% in last one year as compared to a 1.9% slide in NIFTY and a 14.77% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 490.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24771.3. The Sensex is at 80812.75, up 0.68%.Dabur India Ltd has eased around 10.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54710.7, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.39 lakh shares in last one month.