BSE SME Solvex Edibles cooks up losses on listing day

Shares of Solvex Edibles was trading at Rs 64.60 on the BSE, a discount of 10.28% compared with the issue price of Rs 72.The scrip was listed at Rs 68, a discount of 5.56% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 68 and a low of Rs 64.60. About 4,800 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Solvex Edibles' IPO was subscribed 1.01 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 72 per share.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 26,20,800 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to finance the capital expenditure for the purchase of plant and machinery, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by company and to meet general corporate purposes.
Solvex Edibles is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of solvent-extracted rice bran oil and a range of associated by-products. These include de-oiled cakes such as rice bran cakes, mustard cakes, and de-oiled mustard cakes, as well as mustard oil and raw rice bran. The company supplies these products to a wide range of FMCG companies across India and currently has a sales footprint in 18 states, reflecting its strong nationwide presence. Its manufacturing facility is located in Kemri, Uttar Pradesh. As of 16 September 2025, the company had 40 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4.09 crore and net profit of Rs 135.46 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app