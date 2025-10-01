BSE SME Solvex Edibles cooks up losses on listing day

Shares of Solvex Edibles was trading at Rs 64.60 on the BSE, a discount of 10.28% compared with the issue price of Rs 72.

The scrip was listed at Rs 68, a discount of 5.56% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 68 and a low of Rs 64.60. About 4,800 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Solvex Edibles' IPO was subscribed 1.01 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 72 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 26,20,800 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to finance the capital expenditure for the purchase of plant and machinery, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by company and to meet general corporate purposes. Solvex Edibles is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of solvent-extracted rice bran oil and a range of associated by-products. These include de-oiled cakes such as rice bran cakes, mustard cakes, and de-oiled mustard cakes, as well as mustard oil and raw rice bran. The company supplies these products to a wide range of FMCG companies across India and currently has a sales footprint in 18 states, reflecting its strong nationwide presence. Its manufacturing facility is located in Kemri, Uttar Pradesh. As of 16 September 2025, the company had 40 employees.