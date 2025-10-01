Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Systematic Industries plugs into market with steady listing

BSE SME Systematic Industries plugs into market with steady listing

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Shares of Systematic Industries was trading at Rs 196.40 on the BSE, a premium of 0.72% compared with the issue price of Rs 195.

The scrip was listed at Rs 193.80, a discount of 0.62% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1.34% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 199 and a low of Rs 186. About 20.62 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Systematic Industries' IPO was subscribed 5.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 185 to 195 per share.

The IPO comprised 59,28,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 55,28,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.41% from 99.95% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment and pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Systematic Industries on 23 September 2025, raised Rs 32.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.87 lakh shares at Rs 195 each to 15 anchor investors.

Systematic Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of various steel wires and cables, catering to the needs of power transmission, infrastructure, telecommunications, agro-based, and allied industries. Its product portfolio includes steel wires such as carbon steel wire, high carbon wire, mild steel wire, galvanized iron wire, cable armour wire, aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable and aluminium clad steel wire. Additionally, the company offers optical ground wires and optical fibre cables, which possess electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, data transmission, and distribution. As of 31 July 2025, the company had a total of 413 employees across various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 446.51 crore and net profit of Rs 18.46 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

