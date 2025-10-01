HCL Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1383.9, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.19% in last one year as compared to a 1.9% slide in NIFTY and a 19.27% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1383.9, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24771.3. The Sensex is at 80812.75, up 0.68%.HCL Technologies Ltd has eased around 5.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33655.1, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.63 lakh shares in last one month.