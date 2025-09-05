Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
L&T Technology Services Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 September 2025.

SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 13166 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock rose 5.05% to Rs.4,834.50. Volumes stood at 415 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd witnessed volume of 25754 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2046 shares. The stock dropped 0.74% to Rs.4,141.05. Volumes stood at 1388 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 3.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35227 shares. The stock slipped 0.42% to Rs.923.65. Volumes stood at 11740 shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd clocked volume of 11.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.31% to Rs.328.35. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55847 shares. The stock dropped 0.18% to Rs.327.10. Volumes stood at 92809 shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

