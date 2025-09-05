Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divgi TorqTransfer Systems fixes record date for final dividend

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems fixes record date for final dividend

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Record date is 09 September 2025

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems has fixed 09 September 2025 as record date for members who are entitled to receive final dividend of Rs 2.60/- per equity share for FY 2024-25 and to cast their vote electronically for the business to be transacted at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

