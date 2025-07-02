Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Supertech EV hits the brakes on day one

BSE SME Supertech EV hits the brakes on day one

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Supertech EV was trading at Rs 69.92 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 92.

The scrip was listed at Rs 73.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 73.60 and a low of Rs 69.92. About 42,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Supertech EV's IPO was subscribed 4.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 June 2025 and it closed on 27 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 87 to Rs 92 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 32,49,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.31% from 94.04% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirement, repayment of portion of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Supertech EV is a pure EV player in India, building vertically integrated technology and manufacturing capabilities for electric vehicles. It manufactures EVs, including 2-wheelers and e-rickshaws, at its factory. The company has launched 8 variants of 2-wheelers and 4 variants of e-rickshaws. It operates through a widespread distributorship network of 445 outlets across India. The company aims to make electric vehicles accessible to all segments of society. As of 31 May 2025, the company had 148 employees on payroll basis excluding contractual and KMP/ Directors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 7.50 lakh and net profit of Rs 0.62 lakh for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTTS inks multi-year collaboration pact with Sweden-based TRATON GROUP

Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story