Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Nibe said that it has received a purchase order from one of the leading Infra and Defence Company for supply of turret structure assembly for a total consideration of Rs 22.66 crore.

The orders shall be executed in tranches and completed by 28 June 2026.

The promoter, promoter group, and group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the orders.

Therefore, the contracts do not fall under related party transactions, and as such, the concept of arms length does not apply in this context.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low- and medium-voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Nibe shed 0.61% to Rs 1,662.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

