LTTS inks multi-year collaboration pact with Sweden-based TRATON GROUP

L&T Technology Services said that it has been chosen by the TRATON GROUP as a 'strategic engineering partner' for transforming its global R&D ecosystem.

This collaboration in LTTS Mobility segment will support TRATONs roadmap to build a unified, future-ready product development platform that delivers scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

With its four brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, the TRATON GROUP is one of the worlds leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles. The portfolio consists of trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles, as well as the sale of spare parts and customer services.

The group is reshaping its global R&D ecosystem to unlock cross-brand synergies while expanding the share of battery-electric vehicles in line with its 2029 profitability and sustainability targets.

LTTS selection will see the company provide engineering support, from mechanical and software engineering to digital systems integration - across key development hubs in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Poland, and India. The collaboration positions LTTS to deepen existing workstreams and pursue new programs across TRATONs brands, spanning software-defined vehicle architectures, electrified powertrains, autonomous & ADAS feature development, and advanced digital engineering toolchains. These capabilities align with LTTS Mobility charter, leveraging its expertise in engineering intelligent and sustainable solutions to create safer, smarter, and more personalized mobility experiences for a global clientele. Alind Saxena, executive director & president - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services, said: Being selected by TRATON GROUP is a testament to LTTS leadership in next-generation Mobility engineering.

This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with TRATONs vision of sustainable and intelligent transportation. With our proven track record in engineering transformation, we are excited to help TRATON achieve its ambitious goals of electrification, autonomy, and digital innovation while redefining the future of commercial mobility." L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and maintenance services across products and processes. The company's consolidated net profit declined 3.5% to Rs 311.1 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 322.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,982.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter, marking a 12.42% increase from Rs 2,653.0 crore reported in the previous quarter.