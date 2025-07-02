RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RBI has stated that the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 6,099 crore at the close of business on June 30, 2025. Thus, 98.29% of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.

