Two key bills on one nation, one election to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

Two crucial bills related to the government's ambitious One Nation, One Election initiative are set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will present the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House. Both bills have been officially listed in todays legislative agenda.

The development follows the government's acceptance of recommendations put forth by the High-Level Committee tasked with examining the feasibility of implementing One Nation, One Election across the country. The committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, conducted extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including political parties, constitutional experts, and policymakers.

Once passed into law, the legislation will be rolled out in two phases. In the first phase, elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies will be held simultaneously. Subsequently, elections for local bodies, such as panchayats and municipalities, will be conducted within 100 days of the General Elections.

In anticipation of the debate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to be present in the House today.

The One Nation, One Election proposal aims to streamline the electoral process, reduce election-related expenses, and ensure better governance by minimizing disruptions caused by frequent elections across the country.

