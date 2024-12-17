GMR Airports' passenger traffic climbs 14% YoY in Nov'24

GMR Airports Infrastructure rose 2.20% to Rs 85.58 after the company reported a 13.6% year on year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 11.2 million passengers in November 2024.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 14.3% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 11.3% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 6.7 million passengers (up 12% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.5 million passengers (up 25% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 8% YoY in November 2024, totaling to 69,540 movements.

GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and the 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL), has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination airport.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 280.40 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to a net loss of Rs 91.03 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Net sales grew by 20.9% year on year to Rs 2,495.46 crore in Q2 FY25.

