BSE SME Travels & Rentals makes a good debut

Shares of Travels & Rentals were trading at Rs 57.75 on the BSE, a premium of 44.38% compared with the issue price of Rs 40.

The scrip was listed at Rs 55, a premium of 37.50% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.75 and a low of Rs 52.25. About 19.98 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Travels & Rentals' IPO was subscribed 578.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 August 2024 and it closed on 2 September 2024. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 40 per share.