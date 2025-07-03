BSE SME Valencia India sees chilly check-in on debut

Shares of Valencia India was trading at Rs 83.60 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 110.

The scrip was listed at Rs 88, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 88 and a low of Rs 83.60. About 17,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Valencia India's IPO was subscribed 1.27 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 June 2025 and it closed on 30 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 95 to Rs 110 per share.

The IPO comprised 44,49,600 equity shares, including a fresh issue of up to 39,99,600 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4,50,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for development of 15 villas and club house and general corporate purposes. Valencia India, formerly known as Valencia Country Club, is a hospitality and leisure company engaged in the operation and maintenance of premium resort properties. The company manages the Valencia Club Abu resort, located amid the surroundings of Foot Abu Road in Sirohi, Rajasthan. Valencia Club Abu features furnished accommodations and a wide range of amenities such as a multi-cuisine restaurant, spa, gym, kids club, swimming pool, banquet area, party lounge, and six residential rooms. The agreement includes a club building and its surrounding areas, including an admin office, multi-purpose hall, kitchen, changing rooms, and various recreational facilities. As of 30 May 2025, the company had a total strength of 19 full-time employees.