Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96/share

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96/share

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shakti Pumps India informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 965.96 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 1 July 2025.

The floor price of Rs 965.96 is at a premium of 2.32% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 944.05 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

Shakti Pumps (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of pumps, motors & their spare parts. The core products of the company are engineered pumps, industrial pumps, solar pumps, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 110.23 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 89.67 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 665.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 944.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBCC inks MoU with NFDC for redevelopment project under I&B Ministry

NSE SME Moving Media Entertainment makes a starry market debut

Nifty tad above 25,500 level; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day

Indices trade higher; auto shares rally for 2nd day

NSE SME PRO FX Tech strikes a chord with investors

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story