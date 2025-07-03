NSE SME Moving Media Entertainment makes a starry market debut

Shares of Moving Media Entertainment was trading at Rs 74.55 on the NSE, a premium of 6.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 71, a premium of 1.43% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 74.55 and a low of Rs 71. About 17.54 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Moving Media Entertainment's IPO was subscribed 50.76 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 June 2025 and it closed on 30 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 62,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for investment in advanced camera solutions, repayment/pre-payment of certain debt facilities and general corporate purposes. Moving Media Entertainment is a camera and lens equipment outsourcing company, engaged in providing end to end camera and lens equipment on a package rental basis in India. The company caters to the media and entertainment industry across the country. It provides camera, camera lenses, filters, grips, gimbal, monitors, sound equipment and other peripherals like lighting setup on package rental basis mainly to small, medium and large corporate engaged in the entertainment industry.