BSE standalone net profit rises 402.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.30% to Rs 858.15 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 402.10% to Rs 397.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.30% to Rs 858.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.66% to Rs 1112.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 753.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 129.25% to Rs 2883.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1257.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

