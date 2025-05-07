Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 85.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 58.56 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 85.35% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.48% to Rs 55.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 268.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

58.5643.49268.72208.7014.896.1219.0011.0511.234.9358.3031.538.924.5350.1729.876.583.5555.3622.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News