Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 85.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 58.56 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 85.35% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 146.48% to Rs 55.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 268.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
