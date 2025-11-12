Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q2 PAT spurts 79% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q2 PAT spurts 79% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 4.36% to Rs 391 after the company's standalone net profit surged 79.1% to Rs 33.24 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 430.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 44.46 crore in Q2 FY26, up 72.4% from the Rs 25.79 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Reported EBITDA stood at Rs 43.95 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 64.6% compared with the Rs 26.71 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The reported EBITDA margin improved to 10.2% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.8% in Q2 FY25.

Raj P Narayanam, founder and executive chairman of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, said, Since our listing two years back, we continue to deliver upon our guidance, and our current results are no exception, where we delivered our best-ever half-yearly and quarterly performance across parameters. We achieved substantial half-yearly revenue of Rs 762.5 crore and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0%.

During Q2FY26, the company achieved revenues of Rs 4,310 Mn with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.1%. In light of our strong performance and sustained momentum across all business segments, we have recently upgraded our revenue growth guidance to 40-45%, while our EBITDA guidance continues to remain in the range of 10-11%.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Northern ARC Capital Ltd Spurts 3.29%

Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Signpost India standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the September 2025 quarter

TVS Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story