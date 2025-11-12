Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q2 PAT spurts 79% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 4.36% to Rs 391 after the company's standalone net profit surged 79.1% to Rs 33.24 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 430.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 44.46 crore in Q2 FY26, up 72.4% from the Rs 25.79 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Reported EBITDA stood at Rs 43.95 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 64.6% compared with the Rs 26.71 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The reported EBITDA margin improved to 10.2% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.8% in Q2 FY25.

Raj P Narayanam, founder and executive chairman of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, said, Since our listing two years back, we continue to deliver upon our guidance, and our current results are no exception, where we delivered our best-ever half-yearly and quarterly performance across parameters. We achieved substantial half-yearly revenue of Rs 762.5 crore and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0%. During Q2FY26, the company achieved revenues of Rs 4,310 Mn with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.1%. In light of our strong performance and sustained momentum across all business segments, we have recently upgraded our revenue growth guidance to 40-45%, while our EBITDA guidance continues to remain in the range of 10-11%.