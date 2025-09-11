BSE tumbles on buzz SEBI weighs end of weekly F&O contracts

BSE slid 4.38% to Rs 2,167.30 after reports suggested that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may soon float a consultation paper to end weekly futures and options (F&O) contracts.According to media reports, the paper could be released within a month and will propose a transition to monthly expiries with a defined glide path. SEBI is also considering introducing a same-day expiry across exchanges, following the recent divergence where NSE shifted its weekly expiry to Tuesdays and BSE to Thursdays.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had first indicated on August 21 that the regulator was exploring longer-tenor derivative products. Media reports suggest that the matter will be taken up at SEBIs board meeting scheduled for September 12, with consultations with exchanges likely to begin as early as next week.
The consultation paper is also expected to propose measures to curb retail participation in the F&O segment. Additionally, the regulator may recommend steps to boost volumes in the cash market, offering an alternative to highly leveraged derivatives trading.
The move comes amid rising concerns about surging retail activity in derivatives, which has often drawn regulatory attention over the risks posed to small investors.
BSE is Asias oldest exchange and the world's largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies. The exchange provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds, stock lending and borrowing.
BSE has reported 104% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 538 crore on a 59% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 958 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app