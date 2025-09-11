BSE tumbles on buzz SEBI weighs end of weekly F&O contracts

BSE slid 4.38% to Rs 2,167.30 after reports suggested that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may soon float a consultation paper to end weekly futures and options (F&O) contracts.

According to media reports, the paper could be released within a month and will propose a transition to monthly expiries with a defined glide path. SEBI is also considering introducing a same-day expiry across exchanges, following the recent divergence where NSE shifted its weekly expiry to Tuesdays and BSE to Thursdays.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had first indicated on August 21 that the regulator was exploring longer-tenor derivative products. Media reports suggest that the matter will be taken up at SEBIs board meeting scheduled for September 12, with consultations with exchanges likely to begin as early as next week.

The consultation paper is also expected to propose measures to curb retail participation in the F&O segment. Additionally, the regulator may recommend steps to boost volumes in the cash market, offering an alternative to highly leveraged derivatives trading. The move comes amid rising concerns about surging retail activity in derivatives, which has often drawn regulatory attention over the risks posed to small investors.