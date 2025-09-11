Barometers trade with decent gains; European mkt advance

The headline equity indices traded with moderate gains in the afternoon trade amid positive global cues. Investor sentiment stayed buoyant on hopes of easing India-U.S. diplomatic tensions and rate-cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level.

Oil & gas, media and PSU Bank shares advanced, while IT, auto and realty shares corrected.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 147.27 points or 0.18% to 81,573.58. The Nifty 50 index rose 29.10 points or 0.13% to 25,003.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.02%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,109 shares rose and 1,903 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Shriram Finance (up 2.84%), NTPC (up 2.09%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.92%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.80%) and Axis Bank (up 1.52%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Bajaj Auto (down 1.70%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), Infosys (down 1.37%), Wipro (down 1.18%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.07%) were the major Nifty50 Losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.25%. The company said that its step down subsidiary Mandhata Build Estate has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Windson Projects LLP for acquiring 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics.

Adani Power slipped 1.11%. The company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for an additional 800 MW capacity under the 'greenshoe option. Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) advanced 2.52% after the company said that it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,720 crore. Goldiam International added 0.50%. The firm has received purchase orders of Rs 100 crore from international clients based in the United States for the supply of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery. Highway Infrastructure rose 0.49%. The company has announced the signing of two contract agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), totaling over Rs 88 crore in value.

ACME Solar Holdings rose 2.05%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Venus Urja, has secured long-term project financing worth Rs 3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI). Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shed 0.01%. The company has announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a major railway electrification project worth Rs 169.48 crore, awarded by the West Central Railway. Jupiter Wagons rallied 3.23% after its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, secured a significant order from the Ministry of Railways. Premier Explosives gained 1.56% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of countermeasures.

Global Markets: European market advanced on Thursday as investors awaited the latest policy decision by the European Central Bank as well as key U.S. inflation data. Most Asian markets traded higher after a drop in U.S. producer prices supported bets the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next week. Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated in August on steady rises in food costs, data showed on Thursday. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.7% in the year to August, accelerating from a revised 2.5% increase in July.

Overnight stateside, most of the key U.S. benchmarks rose to hit new record closing highs after a benign reading on U.S. producer prices led markets to price in more chance of three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. The broad market S&P 500 finished up 0.3% at 6,532.04, a record close for the index. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.03% to end at 21,886.06, likewise notching a closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 220.42 points, or 0.48%, to finish at 45,490.92. The monthly US producer prices excluding food and energy declined 0.1% in August from the prior month, falling short of consensus estimates of a 0.3% increase, while Julys figure was also revised down.