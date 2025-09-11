Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with decent gains; European mkt advance

Barometers trade with decent gains; European mkt advance

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity indices traded with moderate gains in the afternoon trade amid positive global cues. Investor sentiment stayed buoyant on hopes of easing India-U.S. diplomatic tensions and rate-cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level.

Oil & gas, media and PSU Bank shares advanced, while IT, auto and realty shares corrected.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 147.27 points or 0.18% to 81,573.58. The Nifty 50 index rose 29.10 points or 0.13% to 25,003.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.02%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,109 shares rose and 1,903 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Shriram Finance (up 2.84%), NTPC (up 2.09%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.92%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.80%) and Axis Bank (up 1.52%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Bajaj Auto (down 1.70%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), Infosys (down 1.37%), Wipro (down 1.18%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.07%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.25%. The company said that its step down subsidiary Mandhata Build Estate has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Windson Projects LLP for acquiring 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics.

Adani Power slipped 1.11%. The company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for an additional 800 MW capacity under the 'greenshoe option.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) advanced 2.52% after the company said that it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,720 crore.

Goldiam International added 0.50%. The firm has received purchase orders of Rs 100 crore from international clients based in the United States for the supply of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery.

Highway Infrastructure rose 0.49%. The company has announced the signing of two contract agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), totaling over Rs 88 crore in value.

ACME Solar Holdings rose 2.05%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Venus Urja, has secured long-term project financing worth Rs 3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI).

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shed 0.01%. The company has announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a major railway electrification project worth Rs 169.48 crore, awarded by the West Central Railway.

Jupiter Wagons rallied 3.23% after its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, secured a significant order from the Ministry of Railways.

Premier Explosives gained 1.56% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of countermeasures.

Global Markets:

European market advanced on Thursday as investors awaited the latest policy decision by the European Central Bank as well as key U.S. inflation data.

Most Asian markets traded higher after a drop in U.S. producer prices supported bets the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next week.

Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated in August on steady rises in food costs, data showed on Thursday. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.7% in the year to August, accelerating from a revised 2.5% increase in July.

Overnight stateside, most of the key U.S. benchmarks rose to hit new record closing highs after a benign reading on U.S. producer prices led markets to price in more chance of three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

The broad market S&P 500 finished up 0.3% at 6,532.04, a record close for the index. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.03% to end at 21,886.06, likewise notching a closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 220.42 points, or 0.48%, to finish at 45,490.92.

The monthly US producer prices excluding food and energy declined 0.1% in August from the prior month, falling short of consensus estimates of a 0.3% increase, while Julys figure was also revised down.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vinati Organics further invests Rs 30.68 cr in Veeral Organics

Apollo Strategic Technologies inks MoU with Dynamic Engineering and Design Inc.

TCS launches Chiplet-based System Engineering Services to empower semiconductor companies

Goldiam International rises after securing Rs 100 crore US export order

Lupin Ltd spurts 0.51%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story