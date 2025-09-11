Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1612.3, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% slide in NIFTY and a 5.19% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1612.3, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24997.1. The Sensex is at 81530.73, up 0.13%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has slipped around 0.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22122.05, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.31 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1616.7, up 1.09% on the day.