GAIL (India) Ltd spurts 2.39%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 178.05, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.3% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% fall in NIFTY and a 17.97% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 178.05, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24997.1. The Sensex is at 81530.73, up 0.13%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 2.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34522.1, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 179.64, up 2.85% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 19.3% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% fall in NIFTY and a 17.97% fall in the Nifty Energy index.