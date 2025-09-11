Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) Ltd spurts 2.39%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd spurts 2.39%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 178.05, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.3% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% fall in NIFTY and a 17.97% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 2.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34522.1, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 179.64, up 2.85% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

