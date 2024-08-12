BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit rises 44.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.05% to Rs 22.75 croreNet profit of BSEL ALGO rose 44.06% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.05% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.7516.48 38 OPM %98.8198.06 -PBDT22.9916.51 39 PBT22.9816.49 39 NP18.4412.80 44
