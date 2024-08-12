BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit rises 44.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.05% to Rs 22.75 crore

Net profit of BSEL ALGO rose 44.06% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.05% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.7516.4898.8198.0622.9916.5122.9816.4918.4412.80

