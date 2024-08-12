Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit rises 44.06% in the June 2024 quarter

BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit rises 44.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 38.05% to Rs 22.75 crore

Net profit of BSEL ALGO rose 44.06% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.05% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.7516.48 38 OPM %98.8198.06 -PBDT22.9916.51 39 PBT22.9816.49 39 NP18.4412.80 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 400pts, Nifty below 24,350 in pre-open; Adani, IIFL grp shares in red

Hezbollah targets Northern Israeli military base with around 30 projectiles

Olympics 2024: Cities and countries makes subtle case to host 2036 Olympics

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb in US, says police

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story