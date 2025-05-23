Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSL standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the March 2025 quarter

BSL standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 155.50 crore

Net profit of BSL declined 88.89% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 155.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.34% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 667.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 666.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales155.50156.34 -1 667.06666.45 0 OPM %7.9910.50 -8.939.78 - PBDT4.607.40 -38 28.5133.18 -14 PBT0.213.00 -93 10.7214.93 -28 NP0.282.52 -89 8.1611.23 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 7.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Godha Cabcon and Insulation standalone net profit rises 165.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 43.43% in the March 2025 quarter

NR International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 68.97% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story