BSL standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 155.50 croreNet profit of BSL declined 88.89% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 155.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.34% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 667.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 666.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
