Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.31 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.31 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 238.09 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 238.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 237.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales238.09237.95 0 OPM %7.190.99 -PBDT17.051.81 842 PBT11.53-2.78 LP NP8.31-2.16 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Madhav Marbles and Granites reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Trustwave Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Yash Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 71.30% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story