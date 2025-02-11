Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 123.00 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation declined 43.48% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 123.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 129.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.123.00129.3010.7510.7110.2911.031.233.511.432.53

