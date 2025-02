Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 71.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 9103.13 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 71.30% to Rs 370.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 216.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 9103.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7910.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9103.137910.705.944.35560.96365.49491.25305.79370.93216.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News