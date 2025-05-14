Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 187.00 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 187.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 340.19% to Rs 32.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 864.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 931.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

187.00166.38864.50931.288.62-11.887.552.9417.38-20.0567.0425.8112.01-24.5943.957.759.03-19.7632.537.39

